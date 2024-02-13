MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school

MP Mohamad Hajjar believes that the message of internal openness, meaning dialogue with others, began with the Hariri School, "and this is what President Rafic Hariri paid for with his martyrdom."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the Lebanese people saw that political equations differed in the absence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

He said, "Even opponents expressed this, as Hariri has to keep up with the internal and regional changes."

Hajjar emphasized that Hariri still considers that there are facts that must change to alter the country's conditions.

In addition, he confirmed that he has made no decision yet on whether he will have a speech on Wednesday.

He considered that the allies, brought together by March 14, would agree on a program to save the country, no matter their differences.

He stressed that Beit al-Wasat has not closed its doors to anyone.

Moreover, Hajjar said, "Saudi Arabia decides its stance towards Lebanese individuals according to its interests, and we respect that."

He added, "There is a determination among some parties in the country to undermine the state and not carry out reforms."

Hajjar also pointed out that populism does not build a nation, and the required president is the one with a vision who exercises the role of arbiter, not partisanship according to the constitution, and who facilitates the work of institutions.
 

Lebanon News

Mohamad Hajjar

MP

Saad Hariri

Rafic Hariri

Beit Al-Wasat

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution
US Ambassador visits Hariri: The meeting was excellent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-11

Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-11

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:45

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More