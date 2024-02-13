News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
MP Mohamad Hajjar believes that the message of internal openness, meaning dialogue with others, began with the Hariri School, "and this is what President Rafic Hariri paid for with his martyrdom."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the Lebanese people saw that political equations differed in the absence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
He said, "Even opponents expressed this, as Hariri has to keep up with the internal and regional changes."
Hajjar emphasized that Hariri still considers that there are facts that must change to alter the country's conditions.
In addition, he confirmed that he has made no decision yet on whether he will have a speech on Wednesday.
He considered that the allies, brought together by March 14, would agree on a program to save the country, no matter their differences.
He stressed that Beit al-Wasat has not closed its doors to anyone.
Moreover, Hajjar said, "Saudi Arabia decides its stance towards Lebanese individuals according to its interests, and we respect that."
He added, "There is a determination among some parties in the country to undermine the state and not carry out reforms."
Hajjar also pointed out that populism does not build a nation, and the required president is the one with a vision who exercises the role of arbiter, not partisanship according to the constitution, and who facilitates the work of institutions.
Lebanon News
Mohamad Hajjar
MP
Saad Hariri
Rafic Hariri
Beit Al-Wasat
Lebanon
Next
Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution
US Ambassador visits Hariri: The meeting was excellent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
Lebanon News
09:14
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
5
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More