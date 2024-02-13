MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school

MP Mohamad Hajjar believes that the message of internal openness, meaning dialogue with others, began with the Hariri School, "and this is what President Rafic Hariri paid for with his martyrdom."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the Lebanese people saw that political equations differed in the absence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



He said, "Even opponents expressed this, as Hariri has to keep up with the internal and regional changes."



Hajjar emphasized that Hariri still considers that there are facts that must change to alter the country's conditions.



In addition, he confirmed that he has made no decision yet on whether he will have a speech on Wednesday.



He considered that the allies, brought together by March 14, would agree on a program to save the country, no matter their differences.



He stressed that Beit al-Wasat has not closed its doors to anyone.



Moreover, Hajjar said, "Saudi Arabia decides its stance towards Lebanese individuals according to its interests, and we respect that."



He added, "There is a determination among some parties in the country to undermine the state and not carry out reforms."



Hajjar also pointed out that populism does not build a nation, and the required president is the one with a vision who exercises the role of arbiter, not partisanship according to the constitution, and who facilitates the work of institutions.