Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse

2024-02-20 | 04:41
Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse
Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse

The Army Command announced that on February 19, 2024, following the collapse of a residential building in the area of Al-Choueifat, army units deployed in the area and members of the Engineering Regiment supported the Civil Defense and Red Cross in search and rescue operations.
The operations continued until four in the morning and contributed to the recovery of 4 victims and the rescue of 4 individuals.
 

Lebanon News

Army

Rescue

Collapse

