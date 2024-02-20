Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

On Tuesday evening, a residential building in the Basta area on Maamoun Street was evacuated due to warnings of its imminent collapse.



In the details, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud ordered the evacuation of the residential building.



This decision was made pending the completion of technical inspections of the building to ensure the safety of residents and the public.



Sources confirmed to LBCI that there are cracks in the first and second floors. They also revealed the presence of two non-compliant water tanks on the building's roof, posing a danger to it.



The sources also indicated that the risk of the building's collapse is less than 40 percent, and a comprehensive examination of its condition will be conducted tomorrow, Wednesday.