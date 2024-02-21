News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
House Speaker Nabih Berri received, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, a delegation from the US Congress that included Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Christopher Coons, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, where the general situation in Lebanon and the region was presented, especially the political and field developments in light of the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanese villages and towns.
Berri also followed up on political developments and the general situation during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government, Abdallah Bou Habib.
Likewise, he met with the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif.
Berri also received the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Amal Movement, Sheikh Hassan Al-Masri, who presented him with his new collection,'' Path of Hope.''
Lebanon News
Lebanon
US Congress
Delegation
Nabih Berri
Political Developments
Next
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Regional engagement: Quintet Committee ambassadors discuss 'next steps' for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
0
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-06
A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon's Security
Lebanon News
2024-02-06
A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon's Security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
Middle East News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
0
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
7
Lebanon News
04:17
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed
Lebanon News
04:17
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed
8
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More