Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib

House Speaker Nabih Berri received, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, a delegation from the US Congress that included Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Christopher Coons, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, where the general situation in Lebanon and the region was presented, especially the political and field developments in light of the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanese villages and towns.



Berri also followed up on political developments and the general situation during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government, Abdallah Bou Habib.



Likewise, he met with the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif.



Berri also received the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Amal Movement, Sheikh Hassan Al-Masri, who presented him with his new collection,'' Path of Hope.''