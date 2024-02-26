Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah&#39;s objectives in eastern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon

At least two members of Hezbollah were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes in eastern Lebanon, the first such attacks since the escalation began across the borders. 

Israel stated that it targeted an air defense system affiliated with the party in response to the downing of one of its drones earlier in the day.

According to a Lebanese security source cited by Agence France-Presse, at least two strikes targeted a building and warehouse belonging to Hezbollah in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek, which is considered the main stronghold of Hezbollah in the eastern Bekaa region.

The bombardment resulted in the "killing of two Hezbollah members," according to a second security source, as reported by AFP.

In a later statement, the Israeli army announced that its fighter jets targeted "sites used by Hezbollah's air defense system" in response to the launch of a surface-to-air missile towards an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Hermes 450 type, which crashed earlier on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters had downed a "large Israeli drone of the Hermes 450 type with a surface-to-air missile over Iqlim al Tuffah" located about 20 kilometers from the border.

The Israeli strikes mark the first Israeli targeting of Hezbollah outside the southern region since the exchange of fire between the two sides during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah's deputy, Hassan Fadlallah, condemned what he described as Israel's "escalation" in targeting Baalbek during the funeral procession of a fighter who died in Syria. 

He stated, "This Zionist escalation will not lead us to retreat but will increase our determination and adherence to this choice," emphasizing that "their enmity towards Baalbek or any other region will not go without a response, which the resistance will choose using the appropriate method."

Israeli airstrikes have so far been limited to border areas or deep in the south, except for an attack on January 2nd that targeted an apartment in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold, resulting in the death of the Hamas Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, along with six of his companions.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Hezbollah

Baalbek

LBCI Next
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Presidential initiative: Dialogue continues among politicians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli raid claims two lives in Mjadel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-30

Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'

LBCI
World News
07:58

Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More