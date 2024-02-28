News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
MP Paula Yacoubian saw that Resolution 1701 does not lead to fundamental security as it speaks about disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and not extending the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.
She added, "Lebanon is a collapsing country, in a terrible state, facing an unprecedented financial and economic collapse. Can Lebanon bear a war with Israel? We cannot risk our people, nation, and country today."
Regarding the presidential file, she clarified on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that electing a president is essential, hoping for the success of the National Moderation Bloc.
She said, "The National Moderation Bloc is optimistic about the initiative they launched, and they informed us about their initiative, and we welcome anyone who initiates because we have experienced this before, as we were the first party to launch a presidential initiative before the presidential vacuum."
She indicated that the Change MPs are an allied bloc without a leader or superior authority; each has its own decision.
Yacoubian said, "We work together, Yassine Yassine, Melhem Khalaf, and I have worked a lot to unify efforts and remain one bloc, and we are open to everyone, but the traditional authoritarian way of dealing with us is the problem."
Regarding the conflict with Israel, she pointed out that the decision is Iranian.
She asked, "Why does Iran understand in the Syrian situation not to open the fronts of the Golan Heights, but in the case of Lebanon, 'we are cheaper'?"
She continued, "Undoubtedly, Israel saw with Hamas how difficult its war was, so how about with Hezbollah, which is not besieged and receives arms easily, while it is not easy to send arms to Hamas easily."
Lebanon News
Paula Yacoubian
MP
Resolution 1701
Lebanon
Sovereignty
Hezbollah
Israel
Iran
Litani
Next
Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
Lebanon News
04:55
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
3
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
6
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
7
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
8
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More