MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty

Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 05:19
High views
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
2min
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty

MP Paula Yacoubian saw that Resolution 1701 does not lead to fundamental security as it speaks about disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and not extending the sovereignty of the Lebanese state. 

She added, "Lebanon is a collapsing country, in a terrible state, facing an unprecedented financial and economic collapse. Can Lebanon bear a war with Israel? We cannot risk our people, nation, and country today."

Regarding the presidential file, she clarified on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that electing a president is essential, hoping for the success of the National Moderation Bloc. 

She said, "The National Moderation Bloc is optimistic about the initiative they launched, and they informed us about their initiative, and we welcome anyone who initiates because we have experienced this before, as we were the first party to launch a presidential initiative before the presidential vacuum."

She indicated that the Change MPs are an allied bloc without a leader or superior authority; each has its own decision. 

Yacoubian said, "We work together, Yassine Yassine, Melhem Khalaf, and I have worked a lot to unify efforts and remain one bloc, and we are open to everyone, but the traditional authoritarian way of dealing with us is the problem."

Regarding the conflict with Israel, she pointed out that the decision is Iranian. 

She asked, "Why does Iran understand in the Syrian situation not to open the fronts of the Golan Heights, but in the case of Lebanon, 'we are cheaper'?" 

She continued, "Undoubtedly, Israel saw with Hamas how difficult its war was, so how about with Hezbollah, which is not besieged and receives arms easily, while it is not easy to send arms to Hamas easily."

