UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

Kandice Ardiel, UNIFIL's Deputy Spokesperson, confirmed to LBCI that on Thursday night, "a peacekeeping vehicle on a routine logistical movement to Beirut ended up on an unplanned route."



Ardiel revealed that the vehicle was stopped, adding that the peacekeepers were detained by local individuals.



Fortunately, they were later released.



"We emphasize that, in addition to freedom of movement inside UNIFIL's area of operations, peacekeepers have the freedom and authorization from the Lebanese Government to move throughout Lebanon for administrative and logistical reasons," UNIFIL's Deputy Spokesperson affirmed.



Highlighting that "this freedom of movement is essential to the implementation of Resolution 1701."