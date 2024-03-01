News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 04:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Kandice Ardiel, UNIFIL's Deputy Spokesperson, confirmed to LBCI that on Thursday night, "a peacekeeping vehicle on a routine logistical movement to Beirut ended up on an unplanned route."
Ardiel revealed that the vehicle was stopped, adding that the peacekeepers were detained by local individuals.
Fortunately, they were later released.
"We emphasize that, in addition to freedom of movement inside UNIFIL's area of operations, peacekeepers have the freedom and authorization from the Lebanese Government to move throughout Lebanon for administrative and logistical reasons," UNIFIL's Deputy Spokesperson affirmed.
Highlighting that "this freedom of movement is essential to the implementation of Resolution 1701."
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Peacekeepers
Lebanon
Mobility
Peacekeepers
Kandice Ardiel
Next
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
UNIFIL chief visits UN positions, praises peacekeepers' commitment
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
UNIFIL chief visits UN positions, praises peacekeepers' commitment
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-28
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
2023-12-28
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:55
Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
06:55
Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Lebanon News
05:47
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-17
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
Sports News
2023-07-17
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
0
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:25
Explosions target a house in Baniyas, on the Syrian coast
Middle East News
06:25
Explosions target a house in Baniyas, on the Syrian coast
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
4
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
5
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
6
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More