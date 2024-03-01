Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 05:48
High views
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

Hezbollah announced that they successfully downed an Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh at midnight on Friday.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Military

Drone

Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

Lebanon

Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
