Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

Nabih Berri affirms Lebanon's support for Palestine amid regional challenges.



During a meeting with the Secretary-General of the General Union of Arab Writers and the President of the General Union of Writers in Egypt, Dr. Alaa Abdelhadi, along with a delegation, Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Parliament, emphasized that Lebanon pays a high price for its stance with Palestine, considering it as "our destiny."



Berri stated, "It must be emphasized that what is happening in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, and the potential fall of these Arab territories, God forbid, will not only be a fall for Palestine, but it will also be a fall for Arab national security, and it is a fall for humanity as a whole."



The delegation briefed the Speaker of the Parliament on the Union's work programs and its role in preserving Arab identity, stressing the importance of establishing an Arab cultural front to confront the risks and challenges facing the nation, foremost among them the situation in the Gaza Strip.



Abdelhadi presented Berri with an honorary shield for his efforts, and several literary publications by participating writers and poets in the delegation were also presented to him.



Additionally, Berri received the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Dr. Mohammad Baasiri.