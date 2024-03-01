Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

Nabih Berri affirms Lebanon's support for Palestine amid regional challenges.

During a meeting with the Secretary-General of the General Union of Arab Writers and the President of the General Union of Writers in Egypt, Dr. Alaa Abdelhadi, along with a delegation, Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Parliament, emphasized that Lebanon pays a high price for its stance with Palestine, considering it as "our destiny."

Berri stated, "It must be emphasized that what is happening in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, and the potential fall of these Arab territories, God forbid, will not only be a fall for Palestine, but it will also be a fall for Arab national security, and it is a fall for humanity as a whole."

The delegation briefed the Speaker of the Parliament on the Union's work programs and its role in preserving Arab identity, stressing the importance of establishing an Arab cultural front to confront the risks and challenges facing the nation, foremost among them the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelhadi presented Berri with an honorary shield for his efforts, and several literary publications by participating writers and poets in the delegation were also presented to him.

Additionally, Berri received the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Dr. Mohammad Baasiri.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Support

Palestine

Middle East

Gaza

Egypt

LBCI Next
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-02-29

White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-08

African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-26

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15

Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More