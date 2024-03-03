Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

2024-03-03 | 00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

In the qualifiers of the 71st Miss World competition, Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun, participated in the Top Model Challenge fashion show challenge on Saturday, ranking in the top twenty in this challenge, increasing her chances of winning the title.

It is worth mentioning that Yasmina Zaytoun had qualified for the beauty pageant semi-finals, securing a spot in the Top 40 after winning the Beauty With a Purpose challenge.

The competition will continue until Saturday, March 9th, the date of the final ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 4:00 PM on LBCI.

