Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
2024-03-03 | 00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
In the qualifiers of the 71st Miss World competition, Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun, participated in the Top Model Challenge fashion show challenge on Saturday, ranking in the top twenty in this challenge, increasing her chances of winning the title.
It is worth mentioning that Yasmina Zaytoun had qualified for the beauty pageant semi-finals, securing a spot in the Top 40 after winning the Beauty With a Purpose challenge.
The competition will continue until Saturday, March 9th, the date of the final ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 4:00 PM on LBCI.
Lebanon News
Miss World
Yasmina Zaytoun
Top Model Challenge
Top Twenty
Lebanon News
2024-02-23
Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
0
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
0
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
0
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Middle East News
06:48
Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
