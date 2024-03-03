Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

2024-03-03 | 09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

On Sunday, Hezbollah revealed that its fighters targeted an Israeli military force near the village of Al-Wazzani with appropriate weapons.

It added that they achieved "direct hits that forced the enemy forces to launch smoke shells to cover the process of recovering the dead and wounded by helicopters from the targeted site."
 

