Nabil Kaouk: Persisting operations in the field, responding to attacks with greater force

Hezbollah's Central Council member, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, emphasized that "as long as Gaza bleeds, all dignity bleeds, and as long as Gaza is under attack, the entire nation and all humanity are under attack, and whoever stands with Gaza stands for all human dignity in the world."



During an honoring ceremony, he observed that "what forces the enemy to pay the price is not condemnatory statements or concerns from the Security Council or regimes and rulers, but rather the field pressure from the fronts of resistance."



He affirmed that "in Lebanon, we continue our operations in the field in support of Gaza and the protection of our people and our homeland, and we respond to aggressions in a manner that is more severe and extensive."



Kaouk pointed out that "the resistance has prepared for all possibilities of escalation to achieve a victory greater than the July 2006 victory, and it has also prepared to alleviate the effects of aggression and rebuild so that the destroyed homes return even better than they were."



He considered that "the weapon of starvation aims to force Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip, which is a crime against humanity and a violation of all international decisions and laws," noting that "Israel is not held accountable or punished, and it has increased the blockade and starvation of the Gaza Strip after the decision of the International Court of Justice."



Moreover, Kaouk emphasized that "the ongoing genocide in Gaza has exposed US deception and hypocrisy because the US is the one sending all the weapons daily to kill the people of Gaza, and it is the one still using the veto in the Security Council to prevent the issuance of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, and it is primarily responsible for the suffering and genocide in Gaza."



Kaouk said, "The dropping of US aid over the skies of Gaza does not cover up America's crime and shame, and all the aid in the world cannot wash away the blood stains on the face of the US administration because it is responsible for the killing and injuring of more than a hundred thousand Palestinians in Gaza."



Additionally, he stated, "Arab weakness and frailty have encouraged the Israeli enemy to persist in this aggression for five months, as evidenced by what the US Secretary of State confirmed, that during his tour of many Arab capitals, he did not feel any real pressure from any Arab state to stop the war in Gaza, and some Arab countries are betting on crushing the resistance."



Kaouk concluded, "The continuation of the resistance in its operations for five months proves the failure of all military and political pressures to break the decision of the resistance to support and stand with Gaza."