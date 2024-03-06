PM Mikati engages World Bank on Lebanon's economic struggles

2024-03-06 | 07:13
PM Mikati engages World Bank on Lebanon&#39;s economic struggles
3min
PM Mikati engages World Bank on Lebanon's economic struggles

Prime Minister of the caretaker government Najib Mikati received the Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and the Regional Director of the Middle East Department at the World Bank, Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of the advisors of former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir el Daher.

Belhaj announced after the meeting that they discussed the issues plaguing the region, especially the economic, social, and security situations.

"We talked about some upcoming projects that will be considered by the Council of Ministers and the Parliament, which is important because these projects need to be approved to proceed with implementation," he said.

"We also discussed a study conducted by the World Bank on the economic and social levels of the influx of Syrian refugees to Lebanon'' he said.

''We had a study on the same issue ten years ago, which was presented to the Security Council, and there was solidarity around Lebanon and a desire to support it," he added.

He said, ''After ten years, we conducted another study evaluating this influx's economic and social impact, which will be presented to donors and the Lebanese public to understand the pressure on the budget, economic contraction, and social implications in Lebanon.''

''This is all to support Lebanon in difficult times, which is not new for the World Bank, which has deep relations with Lebanon, and God willing, will remain at the same level of understanding and positive interaction," he continued.

Regarding the cost of the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon, Belhaj said, "The cost is around $1.5 billion, and all stakeholders or donors must contribute significantly because Lebanon cannot bear this cost alone."

Meanwhile, Mikati discussed the situation in the south and the cooperation between the army and UNIFIL with the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Stefano Del Col.

On another note, Mikati discussed the ministry's affairs with Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm and the Director-General of Ogero, Imad Kreidieh.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Refugees

Crisis

Funds

World Bank

Economic Crisis

