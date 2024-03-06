Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, expressed that "we created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah by preventing the 'elimination' of the Lebanese army through the extension of the army commander's term; it was also unable to impose its presidential candidate."



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Gemayel stated: "In a normal country, Amos Hochstein should have met the Foreign Minister, but the Lebanese state and government are both subject to Hezbollah."



Therefore, he added that "it is natural for diplomatic delegations to meet the party that holds the decision-making power."



He said that PM Najib Mikati "is an ally of Hezbollah," stating that the March 8 Alliance's forces appointed him to head the government. "Therefore, the Prime Minister is part of the control exerted over the country, and Mikati can do more than he is currently doing in the South Lebanon file, as he is the Prime Minister of Lebanon."



Gemayel noted that Hezbollah contradicts itself when it claims to have opened a front in support of Gaza and Hamas and later asserts that it is defending Lebanon and the Lebanese people.



The leader of the Kataeb Party also affirmed that "the problem is that Hezbollah portrays itself as defending Lebanon's Shia Muslims, but in reality, it defends Iran. Therefore, I say that I am ready to defend the Shia Muslims more than they are, and I want to reconsider the entire existing equation and implement a significant set of reforms."



He noted that as long as Hezbollah's weapons exist, "the system will remain paralyzed, and there is no possibility of affecting the current political system or engaging via a dialogue table."

Regarding the party's relationship with the Free Patriotic Movement, he highlighted that they were "in the same trench," adding: "Our only demand from the movement is for it to return to its historical path before 2006, and we want it to be in a 'correct' political side."

He said that the moment Hezbollah accepts the principle of consensus on an "acceptable candidate for everyone, we will be able to vote for a president within 48 hours."

MP Gemayel stressed: "If Hezbollah comes today and says it withdrew Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy, we are ready to head to the parliament for discussion or dialogue. My issue with Frangieh is that he operates under the logic of Hezbollah."