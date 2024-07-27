News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
World News
2024-07-27 | 01:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Friday he will return to the Pennsylvania town where he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, while Vice President Kamala Harris capped her week-long bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee with former President Barack Obama's endorsement.
"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY," former President Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, without providing details on when or where the rally would take place.
Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, swiftly consolidated Democratic support after President Joe Biden tapped her to succeed him on Sunday. A handful of public opinion polls this week have shown her beginning to narrow Trump's lead.
A Friday Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump holding 49 percent support to Harris's 47 percent support, with a margin of error of three percentage points. A poll by the newspaper earlier this month had shown Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 42 percent.
Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Harris on Friday, adding their names to a parade of prominent Democrats who coalesced behind Harris' White House bid after Biden, 81, ended his reelection campaign under pressure from the party.
"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris in a phone call posted in an online video by the campaign.
Smiling as she spoke into a cellphone, Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.
"Thank you both. It means so much. And we're gonna have some fun with this too," said Harris, who would also be the nation's first female president if she prevails in the Nov. 5 election.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
United States
Pennsylvania
Assassination
Kamala Harris
Barack Obama
Next
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
0
World News
2024-07-26
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
World News
2024-07-26
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
0
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
0
World News
2024-07-23
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris
World News
2024-07-23
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
0
World News
02:53
Philippine coast guard says oil leaking from sunken tanker
World News
02:53
Philippine coast guard says oil leaking from sunken tanker
0
World News
02:07
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
World News
02:07
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
0
World News
00:59
Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment
World News
00:59
Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-25
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
Middle East News
2024-07-25
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
0
Sports News
04:54
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting
Sports News
04:54
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting
0
Middle East News
2024-07-26
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
2024-07-26
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More