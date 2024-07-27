Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

2024-07-27 | 01:10
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Friday he will return to the Pennsylvania town where he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, while Vice President Kamala Harris capped her week-long bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee with former President Barack Obama's endorsement.

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY," former President Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, without providing details on when or where the rally would take place.

Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, swiftly consolidated Democratic support after President Joe Biden tapped her to succeed him on Sunday. A handful of public opinion polls this week have shown her beginning to narrow Trump's lead.

A Friday Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump holding 49 percent support to Harris's 47 percent support, with a margin of error of three percentage points. A poll by the newspaper earlier this month had shown Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 42 percent.

Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Harris on Friday, adding their names to a parade of prominent Democrats who coalesced behind Harris' White House bid after Biden, 81, ended his reelection campaign under pressure from the party.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris in a phone call posted in an online video by the campaign.

Smiling as she spoke into a cellphone, Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.

"Thank you both. It means so much. And we're gonna have some fun with this too," said Harris, who would also be the nation's first female president if she prevails in the Nov. 5 election.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Pennsylvania

Assassination

Kamala Harris

Barack Obama

