Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

2024-07-23 | 08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

Bangladesh will restore broadband internet on Tuesday evening, the South Asian country's telecommunications minister told AFP, after a five-day shutdown that drastically restricted information flows and upended daily life for many.

"Broadband will be resumed by tonight," Junaid Ahmed Palak said without giving an exact timing or mentioning mobile internet, a key communication method for organisers of protests against employment quotas that spiralled into widespread violence.

