Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 14:34
High views
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
2min
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

Charges were filed in Paris against the nephew of the former governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, in a case related to illicit funds, according to what a source familiar with the matter told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Emile Salameh (38 years old), the son of Raja Salameh, the brother of the former governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, was charged on February 12th with criminal conspiracy, money laundering by organized groups, and concealing crimes. 

This came at the end of an interrogation session before a financial investigative judge.

Emile Salameh is suspected to have received funds sent by his father through financial arrangements, acquiring two apartments in Paris, summer houses in Lebanon, and other properties.

He is also accused of managing two companies registered in the United Kingdom that own several properties in London, thanks to the same financial arrangements, as mentioned by the informed source.

Stéphane de Navacelle, Emile Salameh's defense lawyer, told Agence France-Presse: "Mr. Salameh sought to provide useful clarifications to the investigation and will continue to contribute in this context." 

He added that this action is related to "facts attributed to third parties in which he did not participate." 

He expressed full confidence in the outcome of this process, which will demonstrate his client's good intentions.

During his interrogation, Emile Salameh, a resident of London, asserted that he was unaware that the funds transferred by his father - Riad Salameh's brother - could have an illegitimate source, according to the knowledgeable source.
 

