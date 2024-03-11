One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

Two Lebanese security sources and the governor of Baalbek in the east of the country reported today, Monday, that at least one person was killed and several others were injured after Israel launched four airstrikes on the city of Baalbek.



The security sources stated that one of the airstrikes targeted the southern entrance of Baalbek, located approximately two kilometers from the Roman ruins. Meanwhile, three airstrikes occurred between Taraya and Shmustar, about 20 kilometers west of the city of Baalbek.



Reuters