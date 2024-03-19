Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

Lebanon News
2024-03-19 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

The Israeli army announced the formation of a new regional brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese borders to operate in the Mount Hermon and Shebaa Farms areas.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Brigade

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:49

At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:54

Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports

LBCI
World News
15:33

US State Dept approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain

LBCI
World News
15:26

US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Presidential candidates' standards in focus: Aoun's address to Quintet Committee ambassadors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More