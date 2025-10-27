Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal

27-10-2025 | 03:15
Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal
Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to "come away with" a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

"I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal", Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

"We have China coming and its going to be very interesting."

Trump added he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday.

Reuters

