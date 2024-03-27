Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh

The Lebanese Succour Association, supervising the Emergency and Relief Corps, reported that seven volunteers died after the Israeli targeting that hit its ambulance point in the town of Habbariyeh.

The department had recently established this point to keep pace with unfolding events in southern Lebanon.



In this context, the association mourned the volunteers present at the targeted point:



-Abdallah Atwi



-Mohammed Al-Farouk Atwi



-Baraa Abu Qais



-Abdulrahman Al-Shaar



-Hussein Al-Shaar



-Ahmad Al-Shaar



-Mohammed Hammoud



The Lebanese Succour Association extended condolences to the families of the martyrs, affirming its support during this difficult time.



It condemned the act as a blatant violation of the sanctity of neutral humanitarian work and those involved.



In addition, the association called for a wide solidarity campaign from all humanitarian bodies and organizations to demand that the international community compel Israel to cease these crimes and ensure protection for all medical crews by international law.