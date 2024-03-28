Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

Lebanon News
2024-03-28 | 02:44
High views
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
0min
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

LBCI sources confirmed that the Ministry of Energy sent a letter to TotalEnergies requesting the submission of the drilling results report for Block 9 before mid-April.

The sources clarified that this date constitutes the 6-month deadline for issuing the report, adding that TotalEnergies had promised many times to submit the report to the Lebanese Petroleum Administration and discuss it.
 
In this context, a delegation from the Administration was supposed to travel to Paris on March 26, but the French company postponed the visit.
 

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

