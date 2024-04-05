News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-05 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Friday that a soldier was injured as a result of a rocket launched from Lebanon striking the town of Metula in northern Israel.
In response, the Israeli army disclosed that it retaliated by conducting strikes on the rocket launch sites that had targeted Ashkelon, Kfar Aza, and Sderot.
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Lebanon
Rocket
Soldier
Metula
Ashkelon
Strike
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
