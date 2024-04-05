Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-05 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Friday that a soldier was injured as a result of a rocket launched from Lebanon striking the town of Metula in northern Israel.

In response, the Israeli army disclosed that it retaliated by conducting strikes on the rocket launch sites that had targeted Ashkelon, Kfar Aza, and Sderot.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

Lebanon

Rocket

Soldier

Metula

Ashkelon

Strike

LBCI Next
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-02

Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Israeli army announces "series of airstrikes" in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More