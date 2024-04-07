News
Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports
2024-04-07 | 07:50
Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports
The National News Agency reported on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike hit a residence in the valley of Toura town within the Tyre district.
Subsequently, ambulances have been dispatched to the location.
