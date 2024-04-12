Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, clarified that "security institutions suffer from a shortage of personnel."



He said: "There are challenges in providing the cost of operating these institutions, and there is a tense political situation, all of which have increased the number of crimes committed."



On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Yassin pointed out that "any crime at this time becomes a cause for increasing tension and divisions in the country."



In addition, he stressed the urgent need for collective action to mitigate these societal fractures.



In this context, he believed that "It is clear in the investigations into Pascal Sleiman's killing case that the perpetrators are gangs trained in kidnapping and smuggling."



Yassin also noted that the current political impasse poses a significant threat to stability, warning that without consensus on the election of a new president, the nation faces a dangerous vacuum in leadership.

He declared that if no dialogue is initiated or agreement is reached on the election of a president, then "there will be no presidential election."

Amidst these challenges, Yassin commended the efforts of the military institution over the past three years, emphasizing the importance of supporting its endeavors to maintain stability.