AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

Lebanon News
2024-04-16 | 10:59
High views
0min
A source close to Hezbollah said a local commander within the Iran-backed movement was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike in South Lebanon.

“The field commander in charge of the Naqoura region has been martyred in an Israeli strike,” the source told AFP, with the official National News Agency (NNA) reporting one dead in an Israeli strike on a car in Ain Baal, about 15 kilometers from the border.


AFP

