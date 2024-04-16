Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday the killing of a leader in Hezbollah in a strike carried out in southern Lebanon, where mutual shelling has escalated since October 7th between the Iran-backed organization and Israel.



A statement from the army reported that its aircraft "targeted and eliminated Ismail Youssef Baz, a leader in the coastal sector of Hezbollah" in the Ain Baal area of Lebanon, adding that the mentioned leader "participated in planning the launching of shells and anti-tank missiles towards Israel from the coastal area in Lebanon."



AFP