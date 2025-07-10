Lavrov, Rubio had 'frank exchange' on Ukraine war at ASEAN talks: Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a "frank exchange" of views on the Ukraine war during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Moscow said.



"A substantive and frank exchange of views took place on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.



The two diplomats, who met on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering, also discussed the "restoration of Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement added.



AFP