Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe

Lebanon News
2024-04-17 | 07:46
High views
0min
The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced in a statement on Wednesday that it launched rockets and drones at an Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe in response to Israel's killing of members of the group.

The Hezbollah statement stated that the move came "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy's assassination of several resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh ."

The statement also indicated that the attack resulted in direct damage to the facility and that individuals were killed or injured in it "between killed and wounded."

Reuters

