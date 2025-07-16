Israel warns Syria of 'painful blows' after Druze attacks

16-07-2025 | 08:46
Israel warns Syria of &#39;painful blows&#39; after Druze attacks
Israel warns Syria of 'painful blows' after Druze attacks

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday warned Syria that it would hit the country hard after deadly clashes that saw government forces align with Bedouin fighters in clashes against the Druze.

"The signals to Damascus are over -- now come the painful blows," he said, promising that the Israeli military would "operate forcefully" in Syria's southern Sweida region "to eliminate the forces that attacked the Druze until their full withdrawal."

