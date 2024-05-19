News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
2024-05-19 | 01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
On Saturday evening, Tánaiste of Ireland and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, arrived in Lebanon, leading an official delegation, on an official visit to the country that will continue until Monday.
The Tánaiste’s itinerary includes meetings with Minister for Defence Maurice Sleem and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib.
He will also visit South Lebanon to inspect his country's forces operating within the framework of UNIFIL.
Ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said: “I am very much looking forward to meeting our peacekeepers who serve with such distinction in UNIFIL [...] We recently reaffirmed our continuing support to UNIFIL and the important role it plays in de-escalation in the south of Lebanon, through an increased force protection element to the battalion."
Additionally, this is his second visit to Beirut after the death of Private Sean Rooney, a press release confirmed.
“A central focus of my visit will be meeting with Lebanese Ministers to communicate the absolute determination of the Irish Government to ensure those responsible for Private Rooney’s death are brought to justice,” the Tánaiste added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ireland
Micheál Martin TD
UNIFIL
Private Sean Rooney
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
Previous
