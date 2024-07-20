Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore

World News
2024-07-20 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore

Neither of two oil tankers that collided off Singapore on Friday carried Iranian crude, the Iranian oil ministry said on Saturday.

“The crude oil of neither of these damaged oil tankers was related to Iran and did not belong to Iran,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.
 
Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Oil

Tankers

Singapore

LBCI Next
Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years
Russian missile, drone attack kills 2 in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:15

Belarus says in talks with Berlin over German man on death row

LBCI
World News
07:39

US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say

LBCI
World News
05:55

Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years

LBCI
World News
04:59

Russian missile, drone attack kills 2 in Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-30

Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-15

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:42

AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More