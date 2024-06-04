Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees

Lebanon News
2024-06-04 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees

Samir El Daher, advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, revealed that Lebanon is hosting the largest number of displaced persons and refugees relative to its area and population size worldwide.

El Daher stated that the ratio of Syrians to Lebanese in the country now exceeds 50 percent.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Daher acknowledged the humanitarian obligation to receive those fleeing war.

He said the massive influx of refugees has strained Lebanon's economic realities and national identity. 

El Daher emphasized the need to communicate with the Syrian government on this issue. 

He suggested a committee headed by Vice Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami may be formed to handle the matter at the highest levels.

Furthermore, El Daher raised concerns about informal refugee camps in Lebanon and Syrians fleeing mandatory military service in their home country. 

He underscored the importance of addressing security aspects related to the refugee situation.

Lebanon News

Samir El Daher

Lebanon

Refugees

Nijib Mikati

Syria

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Iran's Acting FM reports: Normalization with Israel is a failed plan for the region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-02

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-09

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More