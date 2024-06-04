Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees

Samir El Daher, advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, revealed that Lebanon is hosting the largest number of displaced persons and refugees relative to its area and population size worldwide.



El Daher stated that the ratio of Syrians to Lebanese in the country now exceeds 50 percent.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Daher acknowledged the humanitarian obligation to receive those fleeing war.



He said the massive influx of refugees has strained Lebanon's economic realities and national identity.



El Daher emphasized the need to communicate with the Syrian government on this issue.



He suggested a committee headed by Vice Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami may be formed to handle the matter at the highest levels.



Furthermore, El Daher raised concerns about informal refugee camps in Lebanon and Syrians fleeing mandatory military service in their home country.



He underscored the importance of addressing security aspects related to the refugee situation.