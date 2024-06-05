State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that the State Security's Directorate in the Bekaa region, in coordination with the Intelligence Directorate, managed to arrest the brother of the individual who opened fire at the US Embassy in Beirut, who is of Syrian nationality, after conducting an operation in the Majdal Aanjar area.



This comes based on the directive of the Appeal Attorney General in the Bekaa, Judge Munif Barakat.



Additionally, the individual was handed over to the competent authorities and investigations have commenced.