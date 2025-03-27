News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan 27°
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon 23°
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Paris summit agrees 'now not the time' to lift Russia sanctions: UK's Starmer
World News
27-03-2025 | 09:24
Paris summit agrees 'now not the time' to lift Russia sanctions: UK's Starmer
A summit of European leaders in Paris agreed Thursday that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted and instead ramped up until Moscow halted its war against Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
"There was complete clarity that now is not the time for the lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary -- what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions," Starmer said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned: "Everybody understood and understands that today Russia does not want any kind of peace."
AFP
Paris
Summit
Russia
Sanctions
Lift
UK
