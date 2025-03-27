A summit of European leaders in Paris agreed Thursday that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted and instead ramped up until Moscow halted its war against Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.



"There was complete clarity that now is not the time for the lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary -- what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions," Starmer said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned: "Everybody understood and understands that today Russia does not want any kind of peace."



AFP