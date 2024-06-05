Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

Lebanon News
2024-06-05 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it targeted an Iron Dome platform in Israel's Ramot Naftali barracks using a guided missile, resulting in its destruction.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Missile

Iron Dome

Ramot Naftali

Barracks

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:04

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Middle East News
13:33

Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village

LBCI
World News
13:28

At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:04

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More