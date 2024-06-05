On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

MP Ghassan Hasbani addressed the recent shooting in Awkar, saying "We were not surprised by what happened in Awkar and we are waiting for the official narrative."



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Hasbani raised concerns about the involvement of the UNHCR in Lebanon, stating, "If the Syrian attacker was carrying a card from the UNHCR, this confirms that the UNHCR is providing cover for some Syrians in Lebanon."



Commenting on the motivations behind the shooting, Hasbani remarked, "Those who want to send messages to the international community are the ones who attacked the Awkar embassy."

Regarding the presidential file, Hasbani emphasized the importance of adhering to the constitutional framework for these discussions."We are not against consultations," Hasbani stated."We have been consulting on matters that occur within the framework of the constitution, including the presidential issue. However, we do not support official dialogue outside the constitutional boundaries," he added.Hasbani recalled that even before President Michel Aoun's term ended, there were calls to begin the presidential election process following the constitution."We warned against delays, but the sessions were not opened. To facilitate the presidential elections, we did not nominate our natural candidate, Geagea," he noted.Regarding the procedure for electing a new president, Hasbani highlighted the need for an open electoral session."There is no problem with consultations if an open electoral session is held," he explained."The role of the Speaker of Parliament is to chair a session to elect a President of the Republic. Consultations can take place in the halls of Parliament to reach an agreement."Hasbani also mentioned the involvement of Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French envoy, in the consultation process. "Le Drian conveyed Geagea's initiative to the Quintet and received it positively. We are open to engaging with political parties."