On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

Lebanon News
2024-06-05 | 14:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

MP Ghassan Hasbani addressed the recent shooting in Awkar, saying "We were not surprised by what happened in Awkar and we are waiting for the official narrative."

In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Hasbani raised concerns about the involvement of the UNHCR in Lebanon, stating, "If the Syrian attacker was carrying a card from the UNHCR, this confirms that the UNHCR is providing cover for some Syrians in Lebanon."

Commenting on the motivations behind the shooting, Hasbani remarked, "Those who want to send messages to the international community are the ones who attacked the Awkar embassy."
 
Regarding the presidential file, Hasbani emphasized the importance of adhering to the constitutional framework for these discussions.

"We are not against consultations," Hasbani stated. 

"We have been consulting on matters that occur within the framework of the constitution, including the presidential issue. However, we do not support official dialogue outside the constitutional boundaries," he added.

Hasbani recalled that even before President Michel Aoun's term ended, there were calls to begin the presidential election process following the constitution. 

"We warned against delays, but the sessions were not opened. To facilitate the presidential elections, we did not nominate our natural candidate, Geagea," he noted.

Regarding the procedure for electing a new president, Hasbani highlighted the need for an open electoral session. 

"There is no problem with consultations if an open electoral session is held," he explained. 

"The role of the Speaker of Parliament is to chair a session to elect a President of the Republic. Consultations can take place in the halls of Parliament to reach an agreement."

Hasbani also mentioned the involvement of Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French envoy, in the consultation process. "Le Drian conveyed Geagea's initiative to the Quintet and received it positively. We are open to engaging with political parties."

He clarified his party's position, stressing that they are not obstructing political progress. 

"We are not obstructing; we are facilitating the implementation of the constitution and the election of a president. However, we insist on adhering to constitutional mechanisms," he said.
 
Furthermore, Hasbani said that his party is prepared to remain in Parliament until a president is elected. 

He emphasized that their commitment is unwavering and urged the opposing parties to refrain from obstructing the parliamentary process and adhere to the constitution.

Lebanon News

Ghassan Hasabi

Awkar

US Embassy

Lebanon

Shooting

Attack

President

Elections

Michel Aoun

Parliament

LBCI Next
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
World News
00:30

UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More