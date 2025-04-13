Zelensky calls for 'strong pressure' on Russia to end war after Sumy strike

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to put "strong pressure" on Russia to end its war against Ukraine after a Russian strike on the city of Sumy killed 31 people.



"Without extreme pressure, without proper support for Ukraine, Russia will continue to drag out this war. It's been two months since Putin ignored America's proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky said on social media, adding: "Unfortunately, they in Moscow are confident that they can afford to keep killing. We need to act to change the situation."



AFP