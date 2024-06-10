MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

Lebanon News
2024-06-10 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an &quot;irrational&quot; and uncalculated wait
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

MP Gebran Bassil mentioned that, "whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait, since a settlement may come soon and not bring a solution."

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, he stated, "We agreed that understanding is much better than elections, and the most important thing is ensuring the success of the mandate in addition to securing the elections."

He added, "I am not the one with the initiative, and it is not my job, but we seek to work with everyone to achieve the constitutional process."

He considered that "the real settlement is the understanding between the Lebanese, and we cannot succeed in electing a president except by reaching an understanding, and it must be on a consensual president."

In response to Frangieh regarding Geagea's nomination, Bassil pointed out, "Whoever wants to present such a proposal must make precise calculations, and we previously proposed to Frangieh to proceed with the principle of the strongest Christian, but he did not agree, so why would he agree now?

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

Settlement

Irrational

President

Elections

LBCI Next
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-21

Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections

LBCI
World News
05:29

IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-08

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-08

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03

Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More