MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

MP Gebran Bassil mentioned that, "whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait, since a settlement may come soon and not bring a solution."



After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, he stated, "We agreed that understanding is much better than elections, and the most important thing is ensuring the success of the mandate in addition to securing the elections."



He added, "I am not the one with the initiative, and it is not my job, but we seek to work with everyone to achieve the constitutional process."



He considered that "the real settlement is the understanding between the Lebanese, and we cannot succeed in electing a president except by reaching an understanding, and it must be on a consensual president."



In response to Frangieh regarding Geagea's nomination, Bassil pointed out, "Whoever wants to present such a proposal must make precise calculations, and we previously proposed to Frangieh to proceed with the principle of the strongest Christian, but he did not agree, so why would he agree now?