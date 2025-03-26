Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to pressure Israel into adhering to its commitments, emphasizing that their credibility depends on ensuring the deal's implementation. His remarks came during a meeting with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.



Aoun reiterated that reforms remain a top priority alongside reconstruction efforts. He stressed the need to restore trust both domestically and internationally, particularly by capitalizing on available opportunities, including French support and President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic efforts on Lebanon's behalf.



The president affirmed his commitment, along with the government, to overcoming obstacles to the country's reform agenda and working with relevant stakeholders to find solutions.



He revealed that discussions have begun with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to outline the necessary steps for reform, highlighting that such measures should be a Lebanese priority even before being demanded by the international community.



"Administrative actions will send a positive signal both internally and abroad," he added.



Aoun informed Le Drian of his upcoming meeting with Macron in Paris on Friday, where he plans to personally thank the French leader for his role in supporting Lebanon and facilitating the presidential election process. Their discussions will also cover bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.



The meeting also addressed security concerns along the Lebanese-Syrian border.