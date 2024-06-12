Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Committee, said on Wednesday that the group pledges to increase the "intensity, strength, quantity, and quality" of its operations against Israel, which killed a prominent leader in Hezbollah.



He said, "Our response after the martyrdom of Abu Talib... we will increase the intensity, strength, quantity, and type of our operations, and the enemy should wait for us in the field."



Reuters