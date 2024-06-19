News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
39
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
39
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
MP Kassem Hashem stated that US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon was prompted by a direct invitation from President Joe Biden.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that previous envoys to Lebanon have conveyed Israeli threats of war, stating, "So Hochstein's threats are nothing new."
Hashem emphasized that Lebanon is in an open war with Israel but stressed that all Lebanese people, without exception, seek peace and do not want war.
He highlighted that the United States is working to stabilize the region, primarily because it aligns with its interests ahead of the US elections.
In discussing Lebanon's presidential election, Hashem said that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri's initiative could have led to the election of a new president.
The initiative involved a week-long meeting to discuss the qualifications of a president suitable for Lebanon's current circumstances.
Furthermore, Hashem mentioned, "The ability to agree on the qualifications would have become clear within the first two days of the dialogue."
He added: "In case of no agreement, each party will propose its candidate in the ballot box."
Lebanon News
Kassem Hashem
Lebanon
President
Amos Hochstein
Nabih Berri
Election
Next
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-27
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
Lebanon News
2024-05-27
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
0
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:53
Philippines says Chinese coast guard boarded navy vessels in South China Sea
World News
01:53
Philippines says Chinese coast guard boarded navy vessels in South China Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
0
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
3
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
7
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
8
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More