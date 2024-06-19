Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election

Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri&#39;s initiative would have led to presidential election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election

MP Kassem Hashem stated that US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon was prompted by a direct invitation from President Joe Biden.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that previous envoys to Lebanon have conveyed Israeli threats of war, stating, "So Hochstein's threats are nothing new."

Hashem emphasized that Lebanon is in an open war with Israel but stressed that all Lebanese people, without exception, seek peace and do not want war.

He highlighted that the United States is working to stabilize the region, primarily because it aligns with its interests ahead of the US elections.

In discussing Lebanon's presidential election, Hashem said that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri's initiative could have led to the election of a new president.

The initiative involved a week-long meeting to discuss the qualifications of a president suitable for Lebanon's current circumstances. 

Furthermore, Hashem mentioned, "The ability to agree on the qualifications would have become clear within the first two days of the dialogue."

He added: "In case of no agreement, each party will propose its candidate in the ballot box."

Lebanon News

Kassem Hashem

Lebanon

President

Amos Hochstein

Nabih Berri

Election

LBCI Next
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29

No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-27

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Philippines says Chinese coast guard boarded navy vessels in South China Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-17

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More