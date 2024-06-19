MP Kassem Hashem stated that US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon was prompted by a direct invitation from President Joe Biden.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that previous envoys to Lebanon have conveyed Israeli threats of war, stating, "So Hochstein's threats are nothing new."



Hashem emphasized that Lebanon is in an open war with Israel but stressed that all Lebanese people, without exception, seek peace and do not want war.



He highlighted that the United States is working to stabilize the region, primarily because it aligns with its interests ahead of the US elections.



In discussing Lebanon's presidential election, Hashem said that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri's initiative could have led to the election of a new president.



The initiative involved a week-long meeting to discuss the qualifications of a president suitable for Lebanon's current circumstances.



Furthermore, Hashem mentioned, "The ability to agree on the qualifications would have become clear within the first two days of the dialogue."



He added: "In case of no agreement, each party will propose its candidate in the ballot box."