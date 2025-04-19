News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
Middle East News
19-04-2025 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
A Tunisian court handed down jail sentences of between 13 and 66 years to multiple defendants, including prominent opposition figures, for national security offenses, local media reported on Saturday.
They were found guilty of "conspiracy against state security and belonging to a terrorist group," an official from the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office told media outlets, including Jahwara FM.
Among those sentenced were well-known opposition figures, lawyers, and business people.
AFP
Middle East News
Tunisia
Jail
Opposition
Trial
Next
Israel still eyeing limited attack on Iran nuclear facilities: Reuters
Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-05
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
World News
2025-03-05
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2025-03-04
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-03-04
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Israeli opposition leader: Egypt should run Gaza for eight years
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Israeli opposition leader: Egypt should run Gaza for eight years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
0
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
0
World News
06:32
Russia’s Putin and Sultan of Oman to meet in Moscow
World News
06:32
Russia’s Putin and Sultan of Oman to meet in Moscow
0
Middle East News
06:02
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
Middle East News
06:02
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
Middle East News
06:02
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
Middle East News
06:02
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:27
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
Lebanon News
14:27
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
2
Lebanon News
12:37
US views Lebanon ceasefire as 'historic step' toward ending Hezbollah: Massad Boulos
Lebanon News
12:37
US views Lebanon ceasefire as 'historic step' toward ending Hezbollah: Massad Boulos
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Power balance at risk: Could sectarian parity collapse in Beirut's municipal elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Power balance at risk: Could sectarian parity collapse in Beirut's municipal elections?
5
Lebanon News
13:40
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
13:40
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
6
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
7
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
8
Lebanon News
09:34
Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:34
Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More