Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial

A Tunisian court handed down jail sentences of between 13 and 66 years to multiple defendants, including prominent opposition figures, for national security offenses, local media reported on Saturday.



They were found guilty of "conspiracy against state security and belonging to a terrorist group," an official from the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office told media outlets, including Jahwara FM.



Among those sentenced were well-known opposition figures, lawyers, and business people.



AFP