News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM
Lebanon News
2024-06-20 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM
Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib contacted Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and expressed Lebanon's continued reliance on Cyprus' positive role in supporting regional stability.
For his part, the Cypriot minister affirmed the content of the statement issued by the President of Cyprus yesterday, Wednesday, stating that his country hopes to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.
He emphasized that Cyprus has no intention of getting involved in any way in the ongoing war in the region.
He explained that the decision to close the Cypriot embassy for one day was pre-scheduled for administrative reasons related to the visa system and that it would resume normal operations starting tomorrow, Friday.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
Cyprus
Constantinos Kombos
Next
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:12
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
12:12
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral
Lebanon News
06:30
Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
0
World News
11:59
Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries 'vexing': White House
World News
11:59
Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries 'vexing': White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
2
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
5
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
7
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More