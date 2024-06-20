Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

2024-06-20 | 09:09
Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib contacted Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and expressed Lebanon's continued reliance on Cyprus' positive role in supporting regional stability. 

For his part, the Cypriot minister affirmed the content of the statement issued by the President of Cyprus yesterday, Wednesday, stating that his country hopes to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. 

He emphasized that Cyprus has no intention of getting involved in any way in the ongoing war in the region. 

He explained that the decision to close the Cypriot embassy for one day was pre-scheduled for administrative reasons related to the visa system and that it would resume normal operations starting tomorrow, Friday. 

Both ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.
 

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
