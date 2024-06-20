Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

Lebanon News
2024-06-20 | 16:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

On Thursday, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated that allegations about his country's involvement, through infrastructure or territory, in the possibility of a confrontation that relates to Lebanon "are totally groundless."

In a press release, he said: "Cyprus has never facilitated and will not facilitate any aggressive action or attack against any country."

Letymbiotis added that Cyprus advocates for stability specifically regarding Lebanon, as "the excellent relations between the two countries are well-known."

He affirmed that "Cyprus is not part of the problem. As it is widely acknowledged, its diplomatic footprint is part of the solution."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cyprus

Konstantinos Letymbiotis

LBCI Next
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19

Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15

Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Official exams on track with accommodations for South Lebanon students: Sources confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
Middle East News
01:40

Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More