Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
2024-06-20 | 16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
On Thursday, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated that allegations about his country's involvement, through infrastructure or territory, in the possibility of a confrontation that relates to Lebanon "are totally groundless."
In a press release, he said: "Cyprus has never facilitated and will not facilitate any aggressive action or attack against any country."
Letymbiotis added that Cyprus advocates for stability specifically regarding Lebanon, as "the excellent relations between the two countries are well-known."
He affirmed that "Cyprus is not part of the problem. As it is widely acknowledged, its diplomatic footprint is part of the solution."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cyprus
Konstantinos Letymbiotis
Next
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Previous
