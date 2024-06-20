Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

On Thursday, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated that allegations about his country's involvement, through infrastructure or territory, in the possibility of a confrontation that relates to Lebanon "are totally groundless."



In a press release, he said: "Cyprus has never facilitated and will not facilitate any aggressive action or attack against any country."



Letymbiotis added that Cyprus advocates for stability specifically regarding Lebanon, as "the excellent relations between the two countries are well-known."



He affirmed that "Cyprus is not part of the problem. As it is widely acknowledged, its diplomatic footprint is part of the solution."