Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-24 | 08:22
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon

A team from the Islamic Health Organization was targeted by an artillery shell while extinguishing a fire in the town of Taybeh, south Lebanon, the National News Agency reported. 

Additionally, one member of the team was injured.

The incident occurred as the team was responding to a blaze in the area.

