Afghan Taliban govt says 58 Pakistani troops killed in border clashes

12-10-2025 | 06:09
Afghan Taliban govt says 58 Pakistani troops killed in border clashes
0min
Afghan Taliban govt says 58 Pakistani troops killed in border clashes

The Taliban government in Afghanistan said Sunday its forces killed "58 Pakistani troops" in border clashes that erupted between the neighbouring countries overnight.

Nine Taliban troops were also killed, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference in Kabul.

AFP
 

