The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces

The European Union handed over six ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces.



Through the European Peace Facility, the European Union is supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces with 6 million Euros allocated to enhancing their medical capacities and providing equipment for their operational personnel.

This support includes, in addition to the ambulances, a reverse osmosis station for the Military Hospital in Beirut, medical equipment, tactical chest vests, and diesel generators.



The European Union, through its partner Économat des Armées, ensures that the material is delivered to the Lebanese Armed Forces and that the relevant personnel is trained for their use.



“In this challenging context for Lebanon, the European Union is investing considerably in Lebanon’s national security and stability, by providing support to its security institutions, including the Armed Forces”, said Ambassador Sandra De Waele during the ceremony.



In addition to the assistance received through the European Peace Facility, the European Union has supported Lebanon with the management of its land, sea, and air borders since 2010 and with responding to the threats of terrorism and cyber security.



“The Lebanese Armed Forces remains a major pillar in the fight against internal and external security threats”, said Ambassador De Waele. “We will continue supporting it and work on improving conditions for soldiers and their families, whether through medical support, equipment, solar energy, or other means”, she added.