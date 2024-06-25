News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces
Lebanon News
2024-06-25 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces
The European Union handed over six ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Through the European Peace Facility, the European Union is supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces with 6 million Euros allocated to enhancing their medical capacities and providing equipment for their operational personnel.
This support includes, in addition to the ambulances, a reverse osmosis station for the Military Hospital in Beirut, medical equipment, tactical chest vests, and diesel generators.
The European Union, through its partner Économat des Armées, ensures that the material is delivered to the Lebanese Armed Forces and that the relevant personnel is trained for their use.
“In this challenging context for Lebanon, the European Union is investing considerably in Lebanon’s national security and stability, by providing support to its security institutions, including the Armed Forces”, said Ambassador Sandra De Waele during the ceremony.
In addition to the assistance received through the European Peace Facility, the European Union has supported Lebanon with the management of its land, sea, and air borders since 2010 and with responding to the threats of terrorism and cyber security.
“The Lebanese Armed Forces remains a major pillar in the fight against internal and external security threats”, said Ambassador De Waele. “We will continue supporting it and work on improving conditions for soldiers and their families, whether through medical support, equipment, solar energy, or other means”, she added.
Lebanon News
EU
Ambulances
Lebanese
Armed
Forces
Next
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
0
World News
14:24
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states
World News
14:24
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More