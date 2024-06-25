US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

2024-06-25 | 11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
0min
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on Tuesday, warning that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could spark a regional war and urging a diplomatic solution.

"Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East," Austin said. "Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation."

AFP
 

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Related Articles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-28

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN

LBCI
World News
14:24

Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:43

US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military

