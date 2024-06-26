Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

Lebanon News
2024-06-26 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah&#39;s control over decisions of war and peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, reiterated his rejection of Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace, dragging Lebanon into a war that would bring only disasters.

He emphasized that this approach has proven ineffective in serving Gaza or advancing the two-state solution, which grants Palestinians their right to a viable homeland and is the only way to end the war and achieve regional stability.

Gemayel's remarks came during his meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, in Bikfaya, where they discussed the latest developments on both the local and regional fronts.

Gemayel reaffirmed the Kataeb Party's firm stance, rejecting any deviation from constitutional principles. 

He stressed the importance of maintaining the democratic process and the need to elect a president who is agreed upon by the Lebanese people and capable of engaging with all parties and international actors to put Lebanon on the path to resolution.
 

Lebanon News

Samy Gemayel

Kataeb Party

Arab League

Hossam Zaki

Meeting

Hezbollah

War

Peace

Resolution

LBCI Next
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Kataeb Party denounces escalation, holds Hezbollah and Iran responsible in latest meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-23

Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Geagea supports Bkerke's rejection of war in southern Lebanon: Latest statement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More