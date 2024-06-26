The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, reiterated his rejection of Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace, dragging Lebanon into a war that would bring only disasters.



He emphasized that this approach has proven ineffective in serving Gaza or advancing the two-state solution, which grants Palestinians their right to a viable homeland and is the only way to end the war and achieve regional stability.



Gemayel's remarks came during his meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, in Bikfaya, where they discussed the latest developments on both the local and regional fronts.



Gemayel reaffirmed the Kataeb Party's firm stance, rejecting any deviation from constitutional principles.



He stressed the importance of maintaining the democratic process and the need to elect a president who is agreed upon by the Lebanese people and capable of engaging with all parties and international actors to put Lebanon on the path to resolution.